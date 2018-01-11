WINTER STORM WARNING: Ice Storm | Alerts | Closings & Delays | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
BULLSKIN TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – An employee at a Sunoco in Fayette County and a bystander managed to stop a robber Wednesday evening and subdue him until police arrived.

The attempted robbery happened around 7:30 p.m. at the Honey Bear Sunoco in the 2500 block of Memorial Boulevard in Bullskin Township.

According to state police, 30-year-old Thomas Andrew Youdell walked into the Sunoco, pushed a female employee, got into the cash register and took $100 in cash.

A male Sunoco employee then entered the store from outside and confronted Youdell, who attempted to rob the employee.

Youdell, the male employee and an unknown bystander got into a fight. The employee and the bystander were able to subdue Youdell until police arrived on the scene.

Youdell was taken into custody and will be charged with two counts of robbery and several assault charges. He was also wanted by the City of Pittsburgh Police Department for robbery.

