PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Chef Bill Fuller is in the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen is getting ready to celebrate Winter Pasta Fest, an annual event at Casbah restaurant in Shadyside.

Spinach Tortoloni, Oregano-Pork Sugo, Pecorino Romano, Pine Nuts

Ingredients:

Spinach Tortoloni Filling

Fresh pasta sheets

1 egg

1 # Pancetta, large dice

½ C. Dices sweet onions

1 C. San Marzano tomatoes (canned, chopped)

2 Tbs. Fresh oregano leaves

2 Tbs. soft butter

2 Tbs. Toasted pine nuts

At least ¼ C. shaved Pecorino Romano

Salt and pepper

Directions:

1) Prepare egg wash with egg and a tablespoon of water. Cut pasta sheets into 2 inch squares.

2) Place a small knob of Spinach Tortoloni Filling in center of square. Lightly brush pasta with egg. Fold over into a triangle. Fold tips of triangle back around your finger and squeeze together. Place on a tray dusted with cornmeal. Continue until filling is used up.

3) Heat a sauté pan over medium heat. Render pancetta until cooked.

4) Add sweet onions, cook until translucent.

5) Add tomatoes and oregano. Bring to a simmer and cook slowly for 30 minutes.

6) Bring a pot of salted water (about 2 qts.) to a boil.

7) Add tortoloni to boiling water. They will cook quickly and are done when they float. Strain, reserving some of the pasta water.

8) Add noodles to sugo and toss to coat.

9) Place ingredients on plates. Sprinkle with shaved Pecorino Romano and pine nuts.

Spinach Tortoloni Filling:

½ # Spinach

2 Tbs Butter

½ C. Goat cheese

2 Tbs. Tomato paste

¼ C. Shaved parmesan

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

1) Heat saute pan over medium heat. Add butter and allow to melt.

2) Add spinach and wilt until just soft. Season with salt and pepper. Reserve.

3) When slightly cool, drain excess liquid and chop spinach roughly.

4) Stir in goat cheese and tomato paste.

5) Season to taste with salt and pepper.

6) Stir in parmesan cheese. Make tortoloni.

Red Pepper Cassereccia, Sea Scallops, Jumbo Lump Crab, Roasted Garlic, Parsley Butter

Ingredients:

1 C. blanched, picked parsley leaves

2-4 cloves garlic

¼ # butter, softened

Salt and pepper

8-10 ea. cloves peeled garlic

½ C extra virgin olive oil

1 # red pepper cassereccia

12 ea. large sea scallops

1 # jumbo lump crab meat

Chicken stock

Picked parsley leaves

Directions:

1) Place blanched parsley leaves and 2-4 cloves garlic in a food processor. Process until finely chopped. Add softened butter, season with salt and pepper, and process more. Set aside. (May be made well ahead and frozen.)

2) Place 8-10 cloves garlic in a small pot and cover with extra virgin olive oil. Bring to a simmer and allow to roast slowly without browning. Drain oil and reserve as garlic oil. Reserve roasted garlic cloves.

3) Bring a pot of salted water (about 2 qts.) to a boil.

4) While waiting for the water to boil, heat a wide skillet over high heat. Season sea scallops well on both sides. Add oil to the skillet and sear scallops until well-browned and cooked to medium rare. Remove scallops from the pan.

5) When water is at a boil, add cassereccia. They will cook quickly and are done when they float. Strain, reserving some of the pasta water.

6) Cool skillet with a splash of chicken stock or pasta water. Add crabmeat roasted garlic, and 4-5 tablespoons of the parsley butter to the skillet. Bring nearly to a simmer. Add pasta, and toss with the ingredients in the pan.

7) Place on plates. Top with three each seared sea scallops. Garnish with parsley leaves.