WINTER STORM WATCH: Significant Ice & Snow | Alerts | Closings & Delays | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Bank Robbery, Crime Stoppers, Green Tree, Local TV

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

GREEN TREE (KDKA) — Police are hoping the public can help in identifying a bank robbery suspect.

They are looking for the suspect who held up the First Commonwealth Bank on Mansfield Avenue in Green Tree last Friday afternoon.

The robber was wearing a yellow hoodie and his face was covered.

“He provided the teller with a plastic grocery bag and a note, which stated, ‘Put the money in the bag and nobody will get hurt.’ The teller obviously complied with this demand and nobody was injured, but we’re hoping that someone will recognize this person’s unique clothing description,” said Allegheny County Police Det. Michael Kuma. “He’s wearing a Pittsburgh black and gold tossle cap, a bright gold hooded sweatshirt and a yellow-gold facial coverin. His face was not visible.”

The Crime Stoppers number is 412-255-8477.

There’s a reward and callers can remain anonymous.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch