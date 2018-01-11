Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
GREEN TREE (KDKA) — Police are hoping the public can help in identifying a bank robbery suspect.
They are looking for the suspect who held up the First Commonwealth Bank on Mansfield Avenue in Green Tree last Friday afternoon.
The robber was wearing a yellow hoodie and his face was covered.
“He provided the teller with a plastic grocery bag and a note, which stated, ‘Put the money in the bag and nobody will get hurt.’ The teller obviously complied with this demand and nobody was injured, but we’re hoping that someone will recognize this person’s unique clothing description,” said Allegheny County Police Det. Michael Kuma. “He’s wearing a Pittsburgh black and gold tossle cap, a bright gold hooded sweatshirt and a yellow-gold facial coverin. His face was not visible.”
The Crime Stoppers number is 412-255-8477.
There’s a reward and callers can remain anonymous.