NEW YORK (AP) – Diet Coke is getting a makeover to try and reverse slumping sales for the sugar-free soda.

Coca-Cola Co. says it is adding a slimmer 12-ounce Diet Coke can, refreshing the logo and offering the 35-year-old drink in four new flavors, including Ginger Lime, Feisty Cherry, Zesty Blood Orange and Twisted Mango.

The new flavors will begin to appear in stores this month.

The Atlanta-based company says the taste of the plain Diet Coke will stay the same.

Diet Coke sales have fallen as more people switch to other low-calorie drinks, such as flavored fizzy water.

The company says Diet Coke’s new look and flavors were aimed to appeal to millennials.

