PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The number of confirmed cases of flu has doubled in Allegheny County since last week.
Those are only counting the reported and confirmed cases. Historically, the number of people that have the flu is way higher than the reported cases.
“We have had many many flu cases, said Dr. Brent Rau We’re averaging 8-12 per day in the emergency department. 40 patients are in isolation that have been admitted to the hospital.”
Beds are in short supply. In the 13 counties of southwest PA. All of the hospitals are full or close to being full.
The flu can be a nuisance to some and deadly to others.
