PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — 29 year old Melinda Gregor showed no emotion as she walked into Magistrate Court to face felony charges for allegedly driving her car without a license and getting into a fatal accident the night of December 17, 2017.

According to police, Gregor hit 50-year-old Michael Menner, a practicing attorney, as he was jogging across Babcock Boulevard toward Shenanigan’s Bar and Grille after parking his car at the Philly Pretzel Factory.

An accident reconstruction expert testified the driver of a White Subaru Legacy was speeding — going 46 miles per hour in the 35 mile per hour zone. The expert said when Menner was hit his body was stuck to the windshield while the car continued for at least 90 feet. The allegation is that Gregor left him at the scene and kept on driving. The expert also testified there is no designated crosswalk where Menner was trying to cross and he was jaywalking when he was hit.

Police said Gregor had her 6 year old in the car with her at the time. The judge dismissed the charge of endangering the welfare of the child as well as a charge of tampering with evidence that the prosecutor added at the hearing.

Police allege when they examined the car at Gregor’s home, a portion of the front windshield had been cut out. Two of menner’s children and his ex-wife were there for the hearing and respectfully declined to comment when it was over. Gregor’s attorney spoke with reporters. “We look forward to either working this case out… Because this mother of two children, I just don’t… It’s a tragedy what happened but I don’t want another tragedy to happen,” said Phillip DiLucente, who represents Gregor.

Gregor’s case now heads to the Court of Common Pleas. Her formal arraignment date is March 2, 2018.