WINTER STORM WARNING: Ice Storm | Alerts | Closings & Delays | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Filed Under:Le'Veon Bell, Pittsburgh Steelers, Steelers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell says he might retire or sit out for the season if the Steelers use the franchise tag on him again.

Bell is seeking a new long-term contract.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says Bell said Thursday he “would definitely consider” sitting out the 2018 season or retiring if the team used the franchise tag on him for a second straight year.

CBS Sports Jason La Canfora says Bell would make $14.54 million if the Steelers franchise him again.

The sides cannot begin discussing a new deal until after the season.

Bell reportedly turned down a long-term contract last year because he didn’t feel the Steelers valued him.

He held out until Sept. 4 before signing a $12.1 one-year tender.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch