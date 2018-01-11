PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell says he might retire or sit out for the season if the Steelers use the franchise tag on him again.
Bell is seeking a new long-term contract.
ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says Bell said Thursday he “would definitely consider” sitting out the 2018 season or retiring if the team used the franchise tag on him for a second straight year.
CBS Sports Jason La Canfora says Bell would make $14.54 million if the Steelers franchise him again.
The sides cannot begin discussing a new deal until after the season.
Bell reportedly turned down a long-term contract last year because he didn’t feel the Steelers valued him.
He held out until Sept. 4 before signing a $12.1 one-year tender.