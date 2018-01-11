WINTER STORM WARNING: Ice Storm | Alerts | Closings & Delays | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — A woman who was staying at the Crisis Shelter of Lawrence County is now in jail after investigators found a suspected meth lab in her room.

According to the New Castle News, 24-year-old Rachael Catherine Mesko is accused of manufacturing a meth lab in her quarters at the emergency shelter, where she was reportedly living with a 3-month-old baby and another female family member.

A shelter worker reportedly smelled marijuana coming from Mesko’s room and said she was going to call Child and Youth Services. Mesko then left with the infant.

The New Castle News reports that a worker found items suspected to be used in the manufacture of meth in Mesko’s room. Detectives confiscated the items, and Mesko was located and arrested at a New Castle housing community.

She is facing multiple drug-related charges, plus charges of endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person.

