Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Six more employees at the County Jail were treated and released after becoming sick late Wednesday. It’s believed they got sick after being exposed to chemicals associated with synthetic marijuana. They included three guards, a Sgt. and two jail medical staffers.

Meantime, Allegheny County Police say 24-year old Daynell Henderson of Pittsburgh was charged with one count of contraband after they discovered that she brought suspected marijunana into the County Jail. Henderson is employed by a company called SUMMIT FOOD SERVICE, which provides food and other items for the jail’s commisary.

County Police said in a criminal complaint that they conducted a spontaneous search of Food Service employees today, based on an anonymous tip. It notes that as a condition of employment, company employees undergo security and policy training, overseen by the jail personnel. And that employees are subject to searches at any time. During a search of Henderson, police said they found suspected marijuana wrapped in a bundled sheet of yellow paper.

Henderson has been fired from her job from Summit Food. Another male employee from Summit food has also been terminated but as of this time has not been charged.

You recall, on Tuesday, 8 jail corrections officers had to go to the hospital, after they started sweating, and experienced elevated heart rates during a search of cells in the maximum security E-Pod area. Sources tell KDKA TV News the guards inhaled chemicals from K-2, synthetic marijuana which inmates had been using. County Police are continuing their investigation into how the contraband is getting into the jail.