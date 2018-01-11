Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh Public Schools Administration Official in on paid leave.
The school district will only confirm that he is on paid leave due to a personnel matter. But sources say that the district’s chief human resources officer, Dr. Milton Walters, is under internal investigation after being accused by a subordinate female employee of improper and unwanted interactions.
Walters came to the district last year from Youngstown, Ohio. He served as that district’s human resource chief and assistant superintended. He resigned from those positions in August of last year citing personal reasons.
Pittsburgh superintendent Anthony Hamlet met Walters at a professional development conference at Howard University two years ago and appointed Walters to his executive cabinet with an annual salary of $145,000.
Sources say Walters was placed on leave last week after the female employee made the allegation after she herself was placed on leave after a review of her job performance. She has requested a review on her status.
Walters was immediately removed from his position, pending the investigation.
No word from the district on how long their inquiry is expected to last.