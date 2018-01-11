PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police say two officers shot a man who pointed a handgun and a shotgun at them.
Police were first called to the 8000 block of Nimick Place in the city’s East Hills neighborhood around 1:20 a.m. Thursday after the ShotSpotter system had alerted to shots being fired in the area.
A police spokeswoman said that after arriving on scene, two officers found a 26-year-old male with a handgun and a shotgun. Police say at that time, the suspect pointed the guns at the officers. The officers then opened fire.
The suspect was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. His name has not been released.
The police officers were not hurt.
Police say the investigation continues.