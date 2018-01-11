Filed Under:East Hills, Nimick Place, Pittsburgh Police

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police say two officers shot a man who pointed a handgun and a shotgun at them.

Police were first called to the 8000 block of Nimick Place in the city’s East Hills neighborhood around 1:20 a.m. Thursday after the ShotSpotter system had alerted to shots being fired in the area.

A police spokeswoman said that after arriving on scene, two officers found a 26-year-old male with a handgun and a shotgun. Police say at that time, the suspect pointed the guns at the officers. The officers then opened fire.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. His name has not been released.

The police officers were not hurt.

Police say the investigation continues.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch