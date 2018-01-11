WINTER STORM WARNING: Ice Storm | Alerts | Closings & Delays | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — President Donald Trump will reportedly be in the Pittsburgh area next week.

According to Politico, Trump will travel to Pennsylvania to appear with Republican state Rep. Rick Saccone, who is running to replace former U.S. Rep. Tim Murphy.

Trump’s visit will reportedly include a stop at a “manufacturing plant outside Pittsburgh” on Thursday.

The Politico article did not specify where exactly the plant is located.

The article says, “The president plans to use the ostensibly official trip to promote the recently passed tax reform plan.”

