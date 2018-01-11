Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
ROBINSON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Several schools are on lockdown in Robinson Township as police search for a robbery suspect.
According to Robinson Township Police, the suspect held up TJ’s Deli Mart in the 5900 block of Steubenville Pike this morning.
The suspect fled the area on foot.
Police are now combing the area trying to find him.
As a result, police say they’ve put some nearby schools on lockdown.
Investigators have not released a description of the suspect yet or said how much he got away with.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.