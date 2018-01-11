WINTER STORM WATCH: Significant Ice & Snow | Alerts | Closings & Delays | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Armed Robbery, Local TV, Robinson Township

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Several schools are on lockdown in Robinson Township as police search for a robbery suspect.

According to Robinson Township Police, the suspect held up TJ’s Deli Mart in the 5900 block of Steubenville Pike this morning.

The suspect fled the area on foot.

Police are now combing the area trying to find him.

As a result, police say they’ve put some nearby schools on lockdown.

Investigators have not released a description of the suspect yet or said how much he got away with.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch