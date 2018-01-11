WINTER STORM WATCH: Alerts | Closings & Delays | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Keiffer Delp, Local TV, McKees Rocks, Meghan Schiller, Meth Lab, Teen Mom

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MCKEES ROCKS (KDKA) — One man was arrested after authorities uncovered a suspected meth lab in McKees Rocks.

Police and Hazmat teams were called to an apartment building on Vine Street, near Rosamond Street late Wednesday night.

The police chief said Thursday morning one person was arrested during the bust. He has been identified as Keiffer Delp.

keiffer delp Police Arrest Former Teen Mom Star During McKees Rocks Meth Lab Bust

(Source: Allegheny County)

Delp once starred on the MTV reality show “Teen Mom.”

Police had residents evacuate the building during the bust as there was a strong, lingering odor inside.

The police chief had no comment on the size of the meth lab.

Stay with KDKA for Meghan Schiller’s full report on this story at noon.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch