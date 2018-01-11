Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
MCKEES ROCKS (KDKA) — One man was arrested after authorities uncovered a suspected meth lab in McKees Rocks.
Police and Hazmat teams were called to an apartment building on Vine Street, near Rosamond Street late Wednesday night.
The police chief said Thursday morning one person was arrested during the bust. He has been identified as Keiffer Delp.
Delp once starred on the MTV reality show “Teen Mom.”
Police had residents evacuate the building during the bust as there was a strong, lingering odor inside.
The police chief had no comment on the size of the meth lab.
