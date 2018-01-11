GLASSPORT, Pa. (KDKA) — Two firefighters were injured while responding to a fire in Glassport early Thursday morning.
One firefighter injured his knee. The other hurt his shoulder. Their injuries are not believed to be serious.
Crews were first called to the scene in the 500 block of Indiana Avenue around 1:30 a.m.
The fire started in a house that was not occupied. An official said the former tenants moved out at the beginning of the month. New tenants were set to move in on January 15.
In addition to the damage to unoccupied house, the fire spread to the outside of a neighboring building that houses some apartments where people currently live.
There was no word on a possible cause.