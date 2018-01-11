WINTER STORM WATCH: Alerts | Closings & Delays | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Filed Under:Fatal Shooting, Fayette County, Jaqueline Carey, Ronald Crossland, Uniontown

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (AP) – A man has been charged in the death of a Pennsylvania woman hit by a bullet as she was looking out a window.

The (Uniontown) Herald-Standard reports that 30-year-old Ronald Crossland of Uniontown was charged with third-degree murder along with firearms and drug counts.

Authorities said 32-year-old Jaqueline Carey was visiting her sister’s residence in November 2016 when a noise prompted her to look out a window and she was hit in the chest.

Uniontown police allege in court documents that Crossland and another man had been asked to leave a party earlier and he brandished a handgun.

Lt. Tom Kolencik said a remorseful Crossland told investigators that he fired shots in anger outside but intended to hit the ground. Crossland’s attorney didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment Thursday.

