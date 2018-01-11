WINTER STORM WATCH: Significant Ice & Snow | Alerts | Closings & Delays | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) – Walmart is boosting its starting salary for U.S. workers to $11 an hour, giving a one-time $1,000 cash bonus to eligible employees and expanding its maternity and parental leave benefits.

The retailer said Thursday changes that to its compensation and benefits policy will impact more than a million hourly workers in the U.S., with the wage increase effective next month.

The company is also creating a new benefit to assist employees with adoption expenses.

Walmart employs 1.5 million people in the U.S.

Comments
  1. Rick Oskin says:
    January 11, 2018 at 11:29 AM

    thanks President Trump! Republicans had to fight the democrats to do something for the American people, finally tax reform

