(Photo Credit: KDKA)
BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) – Walmart is boosting its starting salary for U.S. workers to $11 an hour, giving a one-time $1,000 cash bonus to eligible employees and expanding its maternity and parental leave benefits.
The retailer said Thursday changes that to its compensation and benefits policy will impact more than a million hourly workers in the U.S., with the wage increase effective next month.
The company is also creating a new benefit to assist employees with adoption expenses.
Walmart employs 1.5 million people in the U.S.
(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
thanks President Trump! Republicans had to fight the democrats to do something for the American people, finally tax reform