ROSTRAVER (KDKA) — A tractor trailer crash on I-70 westbound shut down all lanes Friday night.
According to the Rostraver Central Fire Department, it happened near Exit 44 in Rostraver.
Crash on I-70 westbound between Exit 46A – PA 51 South and Exit 43B – PA 201 North. All lanes closed.
Pictures show a tractor trailer that appeared to go off the roadway, blocking all lanes of traffic.
The Rostraver Central Fire Department says that two people in the vehicle managed to get out of the wreckage with minor injuries.
Fire crews were able to contain a diesel fuel leak.
All I-70 west traffic is being detoured at Exit 44.