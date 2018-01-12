WINTER STORM: Ice & Snow Storm | City Preps | Flooding Warning | McCandless Flood | Alerts | Closings & Delays | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
ROSTRAVER (KDKA) — A tractor trailer crash on I-70 westbound shut down all lanes Friday night.

According to the Rostraver Central Fire Department, it happened near Exit 44 in Rostraver.

Pictures show a tractor trailer that appeared to go off the roadway, blocking all lanes of traffic.

i70 westbound crash 2 Crash On I 70 Westbound Shuts Down All Lanes

(Photo Credit: Rostraver Central Fire Department/Facebook)

The Rostraver Central Fire Department says that two people in the vehicle managed to get out of the wreckage with minor injuries.

Fire crews were able to contain a diesel fuel leak.

All I-70 west traffic is being detoured at Exit 44.

