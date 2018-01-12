WINTER STORM: Ice & Snow Storm | City Preps | Flooding Warning | McCandless Flood | Alerts | Closings & Delays | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
GREEN TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – The Indiana County coroner’s office has identified a woman and child who were killed in a mobile home fire Sunday morning.

According to the coroner’s office, 60-year-old Connie Eileen Davis-Shields, of Clymer, Pa., and 8-year-old Jeremy Guy Davis, of Indiana, Pa., were killed. Their identities were confirmed by comparing their DNA to the DNA of Davis-Shields’ daughter, who is Jeremy’s mother.

The fire happened around 1 a.m. at a mobile home in the 1200 block of Two Lick Hill Road in Green Township. Davis-Shields’ body was found around 2:45 a.m., and Davis’s body was found just after 7:45 a.m.

State police do not believe the fire is suspicious.

