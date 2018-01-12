WINTER STORM: Ice & Snow Storm | City Preps | Flooding Warning | McCandless Flood | Alerts | Closings & Delays | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
FARRELL, Pa. (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh man has been charged in the robbery and murder of a Mercer County man.

Authorities were sent to a home in the 500 block of Wallis Avenue in the City of Farrell around 9 p.m. Thursday.

At the scene, they found 49-year-old Harry Kennedy, Jr., of Farrell, Pa., inside the home, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

State police say during the investigation, 27-year-old Gerald Allen Frank, of Pittsburgh, was named a suspect after officials determined he gave false statements to troopers.

Police discovered that Frank was involved in a plot to steal cash and narcotics from Kennedy, and Kennedy was shot during the robbery.

Frank was taken into custody around 10:30 a.m. Friday and sent to the Mercer County Jail. He will face charges of criminal homicide, conspiracy to commit robbery and theft.

