PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The National Aviary’s new African penguin chicks made their public debut Friday.
The two chicks hatched on Dec. 16 and Dec. 20 to parents Bette and Sidney; and up until now, bird watchers have only been able to see them on the Aviary’s Penguin Nest Cam live stream.
But the little penguins are growing up fast.
They had a check-up today, and the public can now see them in person through the viewing window at the Avian Care Center, where they are being cared for in a climate-controlled environment.
The fluffy, downy grey chicks weigh in at just 23 and 20 ounces. But National Aviary Director of Veterinary Medicine Dr. Pilar Fish says they are healthy and thriving.
Once the chicks are old enough, Aviary officials say they will move back to the Penguin Point exhibit with their parents and the rest of the colony.
Until then, the Aviary is hosting daily Penguin Chick Talk demonstrations with the chicks at the Avian Care Center. They start at 2 p.m.
Through the talks, they hope to teach the public more about the endangered species.