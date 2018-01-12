FLOODING & WINTER STORM: Flood Warning | Winter Storm Warning | Alerts | Closings & Delays | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Filed Under:Ohio, Racism

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MASON, Ohio (AP) – A white teacher in Ohio who admitted to telling a black student he would be lynched by his classmates if he didn’t get back to work will have to undergo sensitivity training.

According to Mason school officials, Renee Thole admitted to making the comment to the student in December. A formal letter of reprimand placed in Thole’s file Thursday says the teacher will be required to undergo cultural proficiency training.

District spokeswoman Tracey Carson says there is nothing that can be done to take back Thole’s words, and “this is a serious miss on her part.” District officials noted in their reports that this is her first offense.

The student’s mother, Tanisha Agee-Bell, says she’s not satisfied with the school district’s punishment, calling it unclear.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch