PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The zoos and fire departments in Pittsburgh and Jacksonville are getting excited for Sunday’s AFC divisional game with some friendly wagers.

The Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium said Friday that they arranged a bet with the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens.

If the Steelers win, the Jacksonville Zoo will contribute to the Pittsburgh Zoo’s Sea Turtle Second Chance Program — plus, they’ll send the zoo staff some fried chicken.

If the Jaguars win, the Pittsburgh Zoo will contribute to the Jacksonville Zoo’s Rupununi Wildlife Research Unit and the zoo staff will be treated to, of course, Primanti Brothers sandwiches.

“But regardless of the final score, conservation will be the biggest winner,” the Pittsburgh Zoo said in a release.

Pittsburgh and Jacksonville’s fire departments also placed a wager.

The losing city’s department has to install a smoke alarm with the winning team’s logo in their office. The departments hope the wager raises awareness of the importance of fire safety and smoke alarms.

“Even WHEN the Steelers win, both cities win in terms of fire safety awareness! I am looking forward to a great game and seeing that beautiful Steelers smoke detector in Chief Wilson’s office,” Pittsburgh Fire Chief Darryl Jones said in a release.