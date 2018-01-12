WINTER STORM: Ice & Snow Storm | City Preps | Flooding Warning | McCandless Flood | Alerts | Closings & Delays | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Filed Under:Local TV, Pittsburgh Steelers, Ryan Shazier, Shop412

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier has teamed with a Pittsburgh clothing store to create t-shirts that will benefit a good cause.

Shazier announced on his Instagram account Friday night that he and his family worked with Shop412 to “create a design … that would show our city how much drive and passion [Shazier has] for it.”

Shop412 and Shazier will release a first batch of the t-shirts in Shop412’s store on the South Side at 11 a.m. Saturday.

The t-shirts are also available for pre-order online through Monday. The shirts will begin to ship in the next 2-3 weeks.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit spinal research and the Boys and Girls Club of Western PA.

The t-shirts can be found on Shop412’s website here: shopfouronetwo.com/collections/all/products/pre-order-412

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch