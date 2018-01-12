Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier has teamed with a Pittsburgh clothing store to create t-shirts that will benefit a good cause.
Shazier announced on his Instagram account Friday night that he and his family worked with Shop412 to “create a design … that would show our city how much drive and passion [Shazier has] for it.”
Shop412 and Shazier will release a first batch of the t-shirts in Shop412’s store on the South Side at 11 a.m. Saturday.
The t-shirts are also available for pre-order online through Monday. The shirts will begin to ship in the next 2-3 weeks.
A portion of the proceeds will benefit spinal research and the Boys and Girls Club of Western PA.
The t-shirts can be found on Shop412’s website here: shopfouronetwo.com/collections/all/products/pre-order-412