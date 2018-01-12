Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The city of Pittsburgh is going to look far different on Saturday than what it looks like today.

Thursday’s high temperature hit 62 degrees (just 6 degrees off of a record) with highs today in the mid-50s. Saturday afternoon’s temps will be in the teens. And between now and then, hazardous weather is expected.

The official forecast has rain falling through at least 5 p.m. tonight. Pittsburgh has already recorded record rain amounts for the day with spot showers expected for the afternoon.

Temperatures could begin to fall as soon as 2 p.m., but it will take another couple of hours before temps get to be below 32 degrees.

Once 32 degrees is hit, then there will be the potential for several hours of freezing rain and sleet. Roads will turn slick and there will be a solid chance for power outages in the overnight and morning hours. Outages will likely still remain through at least Sunday and possibly even longer.

A Winter Storm Warning goes into effect at 4 p.m. today with a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for other spots at 7 p.m. All advisories and warnings remain in effect through 10 p.m. Saturday.

The warning calls for up to a fifth of an inch of freezing rain and ice followed by accumulating snowfall. Up to 6 inches of snow could fall in the overnight hours with some isolated places seeing more snow than even that.

Behind the ice and snow is a return to frigid temperatures. Arctic air pushes in from the north as another reinforcing blast of cold air is set to arrive Saturday with a secondary blast also moving in on Monday.