WINTER STORM: Drivers Rescued From Flooded Parkway | Runaway Barges | Homes Evacuated | Alerts | Closings & Delays | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Allegheny County Housing Authority, East Deer Township, Flooding, Local TV, Tarentum

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

EAST DEER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Flooding forced evacuations across Allegheny County on Saturday.

A number of East Deer Township homes were evacuated Saturday as the Allegheny River and a nearby creek flooded, sending water into basements and onto roads.

The flooding started around 8:30 a.m. when the creek water started to come over the banks.

“Within an hour, it went from barely over the banks to flooding out all the basements most of the street, and it’s also flooding out the street down on Grant Street, down at the other end of town,” Jack Bailie, chief of the East Deer Fire Department, said.

east deer township flooding 1 Flooding Forces Evacuations Across Allegheny County

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Jeff Roupe)

Bailie said an ice jam was damming the river in Harmar Township and causing the creeks to flood.

Jeremy Love says he’s lived on Parsonage Street in East Deer for 42 years and he’s never seen flooding like this.

“Never seen the river come up over the banks. The creek, I’ve never seen it this far up into the yards or even this far up the street,” he said.

east deer township flooding 2 Flooding Forces Evacuations Across Allegheny County

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Jeff Roupe)

Neighbors helped each other get cars out of the flooded area and remove belongings from basements.

At least 12 houses were evacuated. Bailie said residents in one home refused to evacuate.

West Penn Power shut off electricity to the affected houses.

A local church and the Red Cross were assisting those displaced.

The Red Cross was also helping the residents of Golden Towers Highrise, an Allegheny County Housing Authority building in Tarentum.

Basement flooding impacted the boiler system in that building, forcing about 75 people to evacuate.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch