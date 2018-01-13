Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

_____________________________________________________

Audrina

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Audrina was transferred to Animal Friends from a local rabbit rescue group. She has always lived with others and so would be great if you are looking to add another bunny to your life! She is a very mellow girl who enjoys being petted and loved on. Once she’s comfortable with her surroundings, she’ll come right up to you for some nice snuggles. Audrina is a beautiful bunny who would love to become part of your family. If she sounds like a good fit, stop by and meet her today!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

_____________________________________________________

Lucy & Gia

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Hi! We are Gia and Lucy. We lived in a home before being brought to the shelter. Because we are best friends we want to find our forever home together. If you would like to meet us, please visit the shelter. We are just inside the front door and are the official greeters!

To find out more about how to adopt Lucy, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

_____________________________________________________

Jaycie

Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley

Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley Pet Profile:

Jaycie hasn’t had the easiest time settling in to the shelter environment. Even though she has been in our care since the beginning of June, this 1-year-old Tortoiseshell is still very skittish and has not come out of her shell completely. We are hopeful that she will soon find a home where she can truly be herself. Cats like Jaycie need forever homes, too!

If you are interested in pet adoption at Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley, you can visit their shelter on Linden Avenue in New Kensington. They can be reached at 724-339-7388, or you can visit their website here.

_____________________________________________________

Stay tuned animal lovers for more Furry Tails! You can follow me on Twitter at @HeatherLang24