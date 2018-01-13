WINTER STORM: Ice & Snow Storm | City Preps | Flooding Warning | McCandless Flood | Alerts | Closings & Delays | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii emergency officials say an alert of a ballistic missile threat is a false alarm.

The alert stated there was a threat “inbound to Hawaii” and for residents to seek shelter and that “this is not a drill.”

hawaii missile alert Inbound Missile Alert Mistakenly Sent Out In Hawaii

(Photo Credit: Missy DePalma)

The alert caused a panic when it went to people’s cellphones Saturday morning but, shortly after, authorities said it was a mistake.

Hawaii Emergency Management Agency spokesman Richard Rapoza says it’s not clear what caused the alert to go out.

