HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii emergency officials say an alert of a ballistic missile threat is a false alarm.
The alert stated there was a threat “inbound to Hawaii” and for residents to seek shelter and that “this is not a drill.”
The alert caused a panic when it went to people’s cellphones Saturday morning but, shortly after, authorities said it was a mistake.
Hawaii Emergency Management Agency spokesman Richard Rapoza says it’s not clear what caused the alert to go out.
