SHALER (KDKA) — A portion of Mt. Royal Blvd. is closed after part of the road’s berm subsided.

Mt. Royal Blvd. Partially Closed After Berm Subsides

Photo Courtesy: KDKA Photographer Dave Colabine

Mt. Royal Blvd is closed between Elfinwild Rd. and Hampton Ave. at the Hampton-Shaler border.

PennDOT bridge inspectors will evaluate the damage and plan for any repairs.

A temporary detour northbound will be to turn right onto Elfinwild Rd. left onto Felicity Ave., left onto Ridgeway right to Hampton Ave.

The southbound detour will turn left onto Hampton Ave. left onto Ridgeway, right on Felicity Ave., right onto Elfinwild Rd.

