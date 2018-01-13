Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Some roadways in downtown Pittsburgh may still be closed Sunday due to flooding, so PennDOT is suggesting some alternate ways to get to the Steelers game at Heinz Field.

The “bathtub” area of the inbound Parkway East was shut down Saturday due to severe flooding.

PennDOT says drivers who plan to attend Sunday afternoon’s game should allow extra time to get to the stadium and consider a few alternate routes in case that section of the Parkway remains closed Sunday.

A posted detour will take drivers off at the Grant Street (Exit 71A) off-ramp, to Fort Pitt Boulevard back to westbound I-376. PennDOT says this detour does not provide access to the Fort Duquesne Bridge.

Drivers traveling from areas east of the city should consider these routes:

Westbound I-376 to Grant Street

• From westbound I-376, traffic will take the Grant Street (Exit 71A) off-ramp

• Turn left onto Fort Pitt Boulevard

• Follow Fort Pitt Boulevard to northbound I-279

• End route

Westbound I-376 to Boulevard of the Allies

• From westbound I-376, traffic will take the Boulevard of the Allies (Exit 72B) off-ramp

• Follow the Boulevard of the Allies to northbound I-579 toward the Veterans Bridge

• Take the exit to Convention Center/7th Avenue into downtown Pittsburgh

• Follow signs to Heinz Field

• End route

Westbound I-376 to Route 380 via Wilkinsburg

• From westbound I-376, traffic will take the Wilkinsburg (Exit 78B) off-ramp

• Follow northbound Route 8 to westbound Route 380

• From Route 380 take the exit to 6th Avenue into downtown Pittsburgh

• Follow signs to Heinz Field

• End route

Westbound I-376 to Route 28 via Wilkinsburg

• From westbound I-376, traffic will take the Wilkinsburg (Exit 78B) off-ramp

• Follow northbound Route 8 to Route 28

• Take Route 28 southbound to the North Shore exit

• End route

From points east of Monroeville

• Take US 22 to the Pennsylvania Turnpike

• Take the Turnpike westbound to the Allegheny Valley exit

• Follow westbound Freeport Road to Route 910

• From Route 910 take Route 28 southbound to the North Shore exit

• End route

The Steelers face off against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC divisional game at 1:05 p.m. Sunday. The game will be broadcast on KDKA-TV.