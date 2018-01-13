Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating after a video of a “violent altercation” at an Uptown pizza shop surfaced Friday night.
A Facebook video shows a male Milano’s Pizza employee and a woman getting into a physical struggle. At one point, the employee headbutts the woman and pins her to the floor. The video was posted around 9:15 pm. Friday and had about 441,000 views by Saturday night.
According to Pittsburgh Police, the woman went to the hospital hours after the incident took place.
Pittsburgh Police say detectives are investigating the incident. No one has been charged at this point.
A crowd of protesters gathered outside the restaurant on Fifth Avenue on Saturday afternoon. People who were outraged by the video are leading a boycott of the business on social media, and they say the woman’s race may have played a part in the attack.
“We are in full boycott mode. The message here is this, it’s very simple: if you cannot respect our black lives in your business, then you can no longer have a business in this community,” protest organizer Nicky Jo Dawson said.
KDKA has reached out to Pizza Milano for a comment, but has not yet received a response.
Anyone with information on the altercation at Milano’s Pizza is asked to call (412) 255-2827.