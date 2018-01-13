WINTER STORM: Plows, Rescues Needed Across RegionDrivers Rescued From Flooded Parkway | Runaway Barges | Homes Evacuated | Alerts | Closings & Delays | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Filed Under:Altercation, Local TV, Milano's Pizza, Pittsburgh, Uptown

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating after a video of a “violent altercation” at an Uptown pizza shop surfaced Friday night.

A Facebook video shows a male Milano’s Pizza employee and a woman getting into a physical struggle. At one point, the employee headbutts the woman and pins her to the floor. The video was posted around 9:15 pm. Friday and had about 441,000 views by Saturday night.

pizza milano fight video Police Investigating Altercation At Uptown Pizza Shop

(Photo Credit: Facebook)

According to Pittsburgh Police, the woman went to the hospital hours after the incident took place.

Pittsburgh Police say detectives are investigating the incident. No one has been charged at this point.

A crowd of protesters gathered outside the restaurant on Fifth Avenue on Saturday afternoon. People who were outraged by the video are leading a boycott of the business on social media, and they say the woman’s race may have played a part in the attack.

pizza milano protest Police Investigating Altercation At Uptown Pizza Shop

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Tim Lawson)

“We are in full boycott mode. The message here is this, it’s very simple: if you cannot respect our black lives in your business, then you can no longer have a business in this community,” protest organizer Nicky Jo Dawson said.

KDKA has reached out to Pizza Milano for a comment, but has not yet received a response.

Anyone with information on the altercation at Milano’s Pizza is asked to call (412) 255-2827.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch