PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pitt football coach Pat Narduzzi has named the team’s new defensive coordinator.
Pitt Athletics announced Sunday that Randy Bates will serve as the new defensive coordinator.
Bates spent the past 12 seasons coaching linebackers at Northwestern University.
“I’ve known Randy for a long time and have the utmost respect for him as a teacher and recruiter,” Narduzzi said in a release.
“I knew it would always take a special place and outstanding opportunity to draw me away from Northwestern,” Bates said in a release. “After talking with Pat Narduzzi, I knew Pitt was that type of place.”
Pitt’s last defensive coordinator, Josh Conklin, was named head football coach at Wofford College in South Carolina on Jan. 2.