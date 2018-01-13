Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Here is an updated list of our region’s snowfall totals, rainfall totals and ice accumulations provided by the National Weather Service.
*Snowfall*
MARYLAND
Garrett County: Trace.
OHIO
Belmont County…
St. Clairsville 4.1″
Flushing 1.0″
Shadyside 0.3″
Jefferson County…
Mingo Junction 3.0″
Muskingum County…
New Concord 4.0″
Zanesville 4.0″
Blue Rock 2.5″
Tuscarawas County…
Dennison 4.0″
PENNSYLVANIA
Allegheny County…
Moon 4.2″
Bridgeville 2.0″
Coraopolis 1.0″
Penn Hills 1.0″
Lawrence County…
Volant 3.0″
New Castle 2.0″
Ellwood City 1.2
Mercer County…
Grove City 2.8″
Venango County…
Cooperstown 2.0″
Franklin 0.8″
Washington County…
Burgettstown 3.0″
Westmoreland County…
Ft. Allen 4.0″
WEST VIRGINIA
Hancock County…
Weirton 0.1″
*STORM TOTAL ICE*
MARYLAND
Garrett County…
Oakland Trace
OHIO
Belmont County…
St. Clairsville 0.10″
Carroll County…
Morges T
Coshocton County…
Fresno T
Coshocton T
Muskingum County…
Blue Rock 0.10″
Rix Mills T
Noble County…
Dexter City T
PENNSYLVANIA
Allegheny County…
Bethel Park 0.10″
Moon 0.02″
Wexford T
Mount Lebanon T
Carrick T
Hampton Township T
Armstrong County…
Dayton T
…Butler County…
Butler T
Washington County…
Venetia 0.20″
Elrama 0.10″
*Flood Warnings*
The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has extended the
* Flood Warning for…
Rain and Snowmelt in…
East central Washington County
Beaver County
Venango County
Lawrence County
Northwestern Indiana County
Butler County
Allegheny County
Western Jefferson County
Northwestern Westmoreland County
Armstrong County
Clarion County
Forest County
* Until 1115 AM EST Saturday.
* At 447 AM EST, area rivers and streams continue to run high due to
the recent runoff from heavy rain and snow melt. Flooding from ice
jams also remains possible. In addition, the Connoquenessing creek
at Zelienople was at 13.5 feet. Flood stage is 10 feet. Water is
expected to gradually recede later this morning.