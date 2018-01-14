Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Around this time last year, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger sparked a lot of buzz with his cryptic comments about his future in the NFL.
That’s not the case this year. After the Steelers’ loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC divisional game Sunday, Roethlisberger confirmed he will be back next season.
“I don’t know about contracts and who’s coming back, but I know the guys up front are and that makes it good for me,” Roethlisberger said, “so I look forward to next year with those guys.”
In January of 2017, Roethlisberger had said he was going to “take some time away to evaluate next season, if there’s going to be a next season.” His comments caused lots of questions about his possible retirement. He didn’t officially confirm he was going to return until April.