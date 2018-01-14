HERE WE GO! Jaguars-Steelers Recap | More Steelers
WINTER STORM: Plows, Rescues Needed Across RegionDrivers Rescued From Flooded Parkway | Runaway Barges | Homes Evacuated | Alerts | Closings & Delays | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Filed Under:Ben Roethlisberger, Local TV, Pittsburgh Steelers

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Around this time last year, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger sparked a lot of buzz with his cryptic comments about his future in the NFL.

That’s not the case this year. After the Steelers’ loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC divisional game Sunday, Roethlisberger confirmed he will be back next season.

“I don’t know about contracts and who’s coming back, but I know the guys up front are and that makes it good for me,” Roethlisberger said, “so I look forward to next year with those guys.”

In January of 2017, Roethlisberger had said he was going to “take some time away to evaluate next season, if there’s going to be a next season.” His comments caused lots of questions about his possible retirement. He didn’t officially confirm he was going to return until April.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch