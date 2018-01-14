Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburghers know that Steelers Nation is everywhere — apparently, even in Asgard.
“Thor” actor Chris Hemsworth was at Heinz Field on Sunday for the Steelers’ AFC divisional game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Steelers posted a video on Facebook saying, “We’re glad we have Thor on our side. Thanks for being here, Chris Hemsworth!”
Ryan Shazier’s wife, Michelle, posted a photo on Instagram posing with her husband and Hemsworth.
Hemsworth appeared at the game with Mark Nutsch, who Hemsworth is portraying in the movie “12 Strong.”
Game time! @chrishemsworth @BRUCKHEIMERJB & Mark Nutsch at the AFC playoff game at @steelers' stadium. #JAXvsPIT pic.twitter.com/4fnEc2fYnM
— 12 Strong (@12StrongMovie) January 14, 2018