PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburghers know that Steelers Nation is everywhere — apparently, even in Asgard.

“Thor” actor Chris Hemsworth was at Heinz Field on Sunday for the Steelers’ AFC divisional game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Steelers posted a video on Facebook saying, “We’re glad we have Thor on our side. Thanks for being here, Chris Hemsworth!”

Ryan Shazier’s wife, Michelle, posted a photo on Instagram posing with her husband and Hemsworth.

ryan shazier chris hemsworth Thor Actor Chris Hemsworth Cheers On Steelers With Ryan Shazier

(Photo Credit: mrs.shazier50)

Hemsworth appeared at the game with Mark Nutsch, who Hemsworth is portraying in the movie “12 Strong.”

