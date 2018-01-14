Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man wanted in connection to a home invasion that happened in Knoxville back in December was taken into custody Saturday night.

The incident happened just after 6 p.m. on Dec. 6, 2017 at an apartment on E. Amanda Avenue in Knoxville.

According to a criminal complaint, one victim on the third floor of the apartment building heard slamming coming from the first floor. When he went down the stairs to investigate, he encountered three men, who all pointed handguns at the victim.

Two of the suspects were later identified as 33-year-old Frederick Shields and 29-year-old Raymont Dillard. The third suspect was not identified.

The victim told police that he was tied up, robbed and burned with a hot butter knife as the suspects ransacked the apartment.

A second victim then entered the apartment building and was walking to his apartment when Shields approached him from behind, pressed a gun to the back of his head and took him into the apartment with the first victim.

The second victim was also tied up and robbed.

One victim said the incident lasted about two hours. The suspects then left the apartment with the victims’ belongings and cash.

A warrant was issued for Dillard’s arrest after the home invasion.

Dillard was located and taken into custody around 8 p.m. Saturday. He was arraigned Sunday morning.

He is facing a number of charges, including aggravated assault, burglary, robbery, and persons not to possess firearms.

Shields was arrested on Jan. 2. He posted bail on Jan. 6.