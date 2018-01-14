HERE WE GO! Jaguars-Steelers Recap | Ben Returning Next Year | More Steelers
WINTER STORM: Plows, Rescues Needed Across RegionDrivers Rescued From Flooded Parkway | Runaway Barges | Homes Evacuated | Alerts | Closings & Delays | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Filed Under:Frederick Shields, Home Invasion, Knoxville, Local TV, Raymont Dillard

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man wanted in connection to a home invasion that happened in Knoxville back in December was taken into custody Saturday night.

The incident happened just after 6 p.m. on Dec. 6, 2017 at an apartment on E. Amanda Avenue in Knoxville.

According to a criminal complaint, one victim on the third floor of the apartment building heard slamming coming from the first floor. When he went down the stairs to investigate, he encountered three men, who all pointed handguns at the victim.

Two of the suspects were later identified as 33-year-old Frederick Shields and 29-year-old Raymont Dillard. The third suspect was not identified.

frederick shields raymont dillard Man Wanted In Connection To Knoxville Home Invasion Arrested

Frederick Shields, Raymont Dillard (Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety)

The victim told police that he was tied up, robbed and burned with a hot butter knife as the suspects ransacked the apartment.

A second victim then entered the apartment building and was walking to his apartment when Shields approached him from behind, pressed a gun to the back of his head and took him into the apartment with the first victim.

The second victim was also tied up and robbed.

One victim said the incident lasted about two hours. The suspects then left the apartment with the victims’ belongings and cash.

A warrant was issued for Dillard’s arrest after the home invasion.

Dillard was located and taken into custody around 8 p.m. Saturday. He was arraigned Sunday morning.

He is facing a number of charges, including aggravated assault, burglary, robbery, and persons not to possess firearms.

Shields was arrested on Jan. 2. He posted bail on Jan. 6.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch