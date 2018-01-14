HERE WE GO! Alternate Routes To Heinz Field | Jaguars-Steelers Preview | Injury Report | Opponent Profile | Team Headlines | Alualu Ready To Step Up | More Steelers
WINTER STORM: Plows, Rescues Needed Across RegionDrivers Rescued From Flooded Parkway | Runaway Barges | Homes Evacuated | Alerts | Closings & Delays | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Filed Under:Domestic Abuse, Domestic Dispute, Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Authorities say a man fatally shot himself after he critically wounded his wife during a dispute at their Philadelphia home.

The victims were found around 11:30 p.m. Saturday after officers received reports of shots fired at the residence. The couple’s names have not been released and no other injuries were reported.

Authorities say the woman was found on the front porch, but further details on her injuries were not disclosed. She remained hospitalized Sunday in critical condition.

The man was found dead in the home from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Officers initially couldn’t enter the residence due to a strong odor of gas. But they were able to safely get inside a short time later after crews turned off the gas.

It’s not yet known what sparked the shootings.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch