Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The “bathtub” area of the westbound Parkway East reopened Sunday night after a weekend of severe flooding.
PennDOT announced the section had reopened just before 10 p.m.
Three vehicles were trapped in the flooded roadway Saturday.
Crews had to rescue two drivers from their vehicles Saturday afternoon after they drove into about 2 feet of water and got stuck. While the drivers waited for rescue, the waters continued to rise until their vehicles were completely underwater.
Around 10 p.m. Saturday, another car was spotted in the flooded bathtub. That car was found to be abandoned.