HERE WE GO! Jaguars-Steelers Recap | Ben Returning Next Year | More Steelers
WINTER STORM: Plows, Rescues Needed Across RegionDrivers Rescued From Flooded Parkway | Runaway Barges | Homes Evacuated | Alerts | Closings & Delays | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Filed Under:Flooding, Local TV, Parkway East, Parkway East Bathtub

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The “bathtub” area of the westbound Parkway East reopened Sunday night after a weekend of severe flooding.

PennDOT announced the section had reopened just before 10 p.m.

Three vehicles were trapped in the flooded roadway Saturday.

parkway flooded driver on car Parkway East Bathtub Reopens After Weekends Severe Flooding

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Crews had to rescue two drivers from their vehicles Saturday afternoon after they drove into about 2 feet of water and got stuck. While the drivers waited for rescue, the waters continued to rise until their vehicles were completely underwater.

car in parkway bathtub Parkway East Bathtub Reopens After Weekends Severe Flooding

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Around 10 p.m. Saturday, another car was spotted in the flooded bathtub. That car was found to be abandoned.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch