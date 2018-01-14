HERE WE GO! Jaguars-Steelers Recap | More Steelers
WINTER STORM: Plows, Rescues Needed Across RegionDrivers Rescued From Flooded Parkway | Runaway Barges | Homes Evacuated | Alerts | Closings & Delays | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Filed Under:Fatal Fire, House Fire, Local TV, Penn Hills

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PENN HILLS (KDKA) — One person was found dead after a house fire in Penn Hills on Sunday morning.

The fire happened around 6:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of Homestead Road.

The Penn Hills No. 7 VFC says crews had to deal with a frozen hydrant, freezing temperatures and a sudden drop in water pressure while battling the fire.

After firefighters were able to put out the flames, one person was found dead inside the house.

The victim has not yet been identified.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch