PENN HILLS (KDKA) — One person was found dead after a house fire in Penn Hills on Sunday morning.
The fire happened around 6:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of Homestead Road.
The Penn Hills No. 7 VFC says crews had to deal with a frozen hydrant, freezing temperatures and a sudden drop in water pressure while battling the fire.
After firefighters were able to put out the flames, one person was found dead inside the house.
The victim has not yet been identified.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
