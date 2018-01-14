HERE WE GO! Jaguars-Steelers Recap | Ben Returning Next Year | More Steelers
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers fans felt the disappointment Sunday with a bitter end to a cold afternoon.

Traffic jams caused by downtown detours and extreme, bitter cold could not dampen the excitement and anticipation of Steelers fans on playoff Sunday.

“You know what though, it’s playoff football, so it’s just the energy that keeps you warm,” one fan said.

With a game time temperature of 17 degrees, it was still pretty cold for a football game. One vending stand was selling more than t-shirts.

“Handwarmers — one for $3, two for $5,” the vendor said. “We’ve been selling a lot of them. We’ve sold about 50 so far.”

Even with handwarmers, fans came prepared for the frigid temperatures with multiple layers of clothing.

steelers fans Bitter Temperatures & A Bitter End: Steelers Fans Left Disappointed After Braving Cold For Playoff Game

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Meanwhile, Gary and Dixie Haberland kept warm by the fire, but they say it’s not the coldest Steelers game.

“Over in Three Rivers, it was much colder than this,” Gary said.

“Ever seen the people in the stadium and it’s empty and there’s two people sitting there? That was us,” Dixie said.

Meanwhile, some fans found a way to beat the cold and watch the game. They took their Steelers party to the City Works in Market Square.

“My Florida blood can’t take that cold anymore,” one Steelers fan said.

The only problem was the game. The only people cheering in the first half were two Jacksonville fans. The second half was an emotional roller coaster that gave Steelers fans hope, but in the end, frustration mounted and Super Bowl dreams were dashed.

