PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (AP) – West Virginia authorities say a second body has been found after a vehicle sank in floodwaters.

Media outlets report the body of 56-year-old Robert Smith Jr. was recovered Saturday in Laurel Creek outside Parkersburg. Smith’s daughter, 18-year-old Topanga Smith, was recovered from the vehicle on Friday.

Waverly volunteer fire chief Dennis McAtee says Robert Smith’s body was located about a mile from where the vehicle had been found in the water.

Sheriff Steve Stephens has said there were no signs of a crash. The creek was swollen following significant rains that crossed through the state.

