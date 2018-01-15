Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A road closure in Pittsburgh will have an effect on the Monday morning commute.
The 10th Street Bypass in Pittsburgh remains closed due to flooding, which means drivers will need to seek alternate routes.
That section of road was closed on Friday as the flooding turned to ice. Crews are currently working to remove the ice, but it is unclear when the road will re-open.
Meanwhile, the “bathtub” area of the westbound Parkway East reopened Sunday night after a weekend of severe flooding.
PennDOT announced the section had reopened just before 10 p.m.
