PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — More snow is in the forecast as some areas in the Pittsburgh region continue to recover from this weekend’s mess of ice and snow.

According to KDKA meteorologist Ron Smiley, Pittsburgh should expect to see about 3 inches of snow falling between 3 p.m. Monday and 3 p.m. Tuesday.

ron smiley 115 future forecaster More Snow Expected Monday Afternoon Into Tuesday

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The first peak period of snow is expected from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday.

An inch of snow is expected to fall overnight between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m., and another inch of snow could fall from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday.

ron smiley 115 snow totals More Snow Expected Monday Afternoon Into Tuesday

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Light snow is possible on Wednesday as temperatures drop to an expected high of 17 degrees.

Temperatures will start to rise near the end of the week with snow expected to return late in the day on Friday.

The National Weather Service has not issued any winter weather advisories in western Pennsylvania at this time.

