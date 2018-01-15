PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As if yesterday’s loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars wasn’t enough, many fans woke up to an email from the NFL Shop saying the Pittsburgh Steelers are conference championship bound.
The email that went out included a photo of Steelers clothing, including an Antonio Brown jersey, with the title “Conference Championship Bound.”
The only problem, the Steelers lost to the Jaguars 45-42 in Sunday’s NFL divisional round.
Many fans took to social media to voice their displeasure in the mistake.
There’s been no word from the NFL Shop about the mistaken email, and their website doesn’t show any of the gear.