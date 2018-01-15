STEELERS & PIRATES: Jaguars-Steelers Recap | Fans | Ben Returning | McCutchen Traded | Cole Traded
GLEN JEAN, W.Va. (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh man has gone missing in while visiting the New River Gorge National River in West Virginia.

According to the National Park Service, the West Virginia State Police and park rangers are searching for 56-year-old George Gross from Pittsburgh.

Gross’s family told officials he was in Beckley, West Virginia, last Friday, Jan. 12, and wanted to go for a hike in the park.

He and his vehicle have not been seen since.

Gross was driving a 1998 two-door, silver Dodge Ram 4×4 pickup truck with the Pennsylvania license plate YDA-1398. There was also a red vanity plate on the front with the words “Semper Fi.”

Gross, a retired Pittsburgh firefighter, is 6-feet-1-inches tall and about 210 pounds with strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes. He has a tattoo on his left arm of a bulldog with the letters “USMC” underneath.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crimestoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP (7867).

