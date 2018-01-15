HERE WE GO! Jaguars-Steelers Recap | Ben Returning Next Year | More Steelers
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) – The Big 12 has fined Texas Tech $25,000 and reprimanded West Virginia forward Wes Harris for hitting a fan who joined thousands of others in storming the court during a postgame celebration.

Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said in a statement Monday that Texas Tech did not ensure the safety and security of West Virginia players.

Videos posted on social media by fans at the game in Lubbock, Texas, show Harris and other West Virginia players trying to reach the sideline as fans swarmed the court Saturday in celebration of Texas Tech’s 72-71 win over West Virginia.

The videos show Harris striking a fan who had run into him before Harris is pulled away. Other players were involved in a separate skirmish trying to protect a teammate in the swarm.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

