Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
TURTLE CREEK (KDKA) – A Sunday night fire in Turtle Creek has left one man dead and another person injured.
According to officials at the scene, the fire started along Hall Drive around 11:30 p.m.
Firefighters were able to bring the blaze under control quickly, but a man was found dead inside the home.
The medical examiner has identified the victim as 83-year-old Eugene Kuznar.
One other person was transported to a local hospital, but their condition is unknown.
The cause of the fire has not been determined.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details