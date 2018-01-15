HERE WE GO! Jaguars-Steelers Recap | Ben Returning Next Year | More Steelers
WINTER STORM: Plows, Rescues Needed Across RegionDrivers Rescued From Flooded Parkway | Runaway Barges | Homes Evacuated | Alerts | Closings & Delays | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Filed Under:Eugene Kuznar, Hall Drive, Local TV, Turtle Creek

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

TURTLE CREEK (KDKA) – A Sunday night fire in Turtle Creek has left one man dead and another person injured.

According to officials at the scene, the fire started along Hall Drive around 11:30 p.m.

Firefighters were able to bring the blaze under control quickly, but a man was found dead inside the home.

The medical examiner has identified the victim as 83-year-old Eugene Kuznar.

One other person was transported to a local hospital, but their condition is unknown.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch