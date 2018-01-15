Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Another round of winter weather is bringing snow and frigid cold to the area, and it could cause some problems for the morning commute.

KDKA Chief Meteorologist Jeff Verszyla says the weak-moving clipper is headed north and providing scattered light snow showers across the area.

“Accumulations are going to be of a more minimal variety, especially compared to last week. An inch, maybe two in spots, this is through noon [Tuesday],” said Verszyla. “So, a little bit of a nuisance snowfall across the area, and, of course, the higher elevations could do slightly better. This is already taking into account what has already fallen across the area.”

Watch The Latest Forecast:

WEATHER LINKS:

Delays & Closings | Current Conditions | Local Radar | Traffic Conditions | Weather App | Photos

That means, plow and salt trucks are on the roads once again Monday evening.

Pittsburgh Public Works Director Mike Gable says Tuesday morning will not be like last Saturday.

“I think for the morning rush, everything is going to be fine,” said Gable. “This is going to be a different circumstance than what we had on Friday. This is not involving ice before the snow.”

A light dusting of snow began falling around dinner time in Greenfield as cars climbed McCaslin Street, but there were no cars on Ballinger Street in Brookline.

“I feel frustrated and I feel concerned because the street is dangerous, and the people who try to come down, or worse, try to come up get stuck, and we have about an inch of ice underneath everything,” said JoAnn Forrester, a Brookline resident.

She says she’s seen one small snow plow, but doesn’t believe any salt has been put down.

Gable says the material put on roads over the weekend hasn’t been very effective because of the bitter cold.

“It’s been tough the last couple days with subzero temperatures, nothing is going to melt,” he said.

Officials say plow trucks will be out all night long.

Meanwhile, the Public Parking Authority say the Mon Wharf will be closed again Tuesday morning due to the ice and mud left from the weekend winter storm and flooding.

It will be closed until further notice.

The 10th Street Bypass also remains closed after severe flooding over the weekend. Officials don’t anticipate it being open for the Tuesday morning rush hour, and it may not even be open by evening.

Tuesday is expected to be mostly cloudy and continuing cold with temperatures in the low to mid-20s.