PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The 10th Street Bypass in downtown Pittsburgh has officially reopened to traffic.

The bypass had been closed since last Friday. It reopened around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

It was initially closed because of flooding concerns. Over the weekend, that water froze.

A PennDOT manager says removing the ice from the bypass was a bigger job than they thought.

“There’s just a large volume, that’s the issue,” said Jason Zang, Allegheny County Maintenance engineer for PennDOT.

PennDOT workers used excavators, graters and lifts, as they worked throughout the night to pick up and move the huge chunks of ice on the 10th Street Bypass.

