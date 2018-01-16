Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
CASTLE SHANNON (KDKA) — A former Castle Shannon music school teacher pleaded guilty Tuesday to sending sexually explicit messages and photos to one of his students.
According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, 46-year-old Nicholas Catanese, of Findlay, used to be an instructor at the Castle Shannon “School of Rock.”
In April 2017, a 14-year-old student told the music school’s owner that Catanese had sent her sexually explicit messages and photos on Instagram. He also allegedly asked the student to send him nude pictures of herself and described various sex acts to her.
At the time the student told the school owner and police about the messages, Catanese had already been terminated as an instructor because of a previously reported incident with another female student.
Catanese pleaded guilty to unlawful contact, corruption of minors and endangering the welfare of children.
He has been ordered to serve five years of probation, register for 25 years as a Megan’s Law offender, avoid contact with minors and have no access to internet-capable computers.